Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 19: A detail view of an Ohio State Buckeyes helmet and shoulder pads are seen resting on the field in action during the Big Ten Championship game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Northwestern Wildcats on December 19, 2020 at Lucas Oil stadium, in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday.

While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset.

No other team has more victories over Ohio State since 2005 than Penn State's four.

Clemson, Michigan State, and Purdue are tied for second place with three. Ohio State fans will at least enjoy Michigan's absence from the list; the Wolverines picked up their second victory during this window last year.

However, that doesn't mean Penn State has Ohio State's number. The Buckeyes have still won nine of their last 10 encounters, with the Nittany Lions last prevailing in 2016. They haven't won in Columbus since 2011.

It's also a cherry-picked stat, as the first of Penn State's four victories came against Jim Tressel's team in 2005. Anyone from those teams who made the NFL has already retired, so that outcome has no bearing on their upcoming game.

Ohio State was undefeated and ranked No. 2 when Penn State pulled off the 24-21 upset six years ago. At least there's precedent for the program handing the No. 2 Buckeyes their first loss of the season.

The Big Ten matchup kicks off Saturday at noon ET on FOX.