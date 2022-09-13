Look: 10 Best Football, Men's Basketball Programs Combined

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 20: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 passes the ball during the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on November 20, 2021. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Some universities are labeled a "basketball school." Others, meanwhile, are strictly considered "football schools."

Well, there are more than a handful of colleges that have found a way to have success on the gridiron and hardwood.

Since 2010, Ohio State has the highest combined football and men's basketball winning percentage, according to a graphic from FOX. The Buckeyes have won 74.4 percent of their games during that span.

San Diego State actually has the second-best winning percentage since 2010. The Aztecs are winning 73.5 percent of their games.

Oregon, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Duke also have incredibly high wining percentages.

Here's the full top 10 from FOX:

This graphic perfectly illustrates how some schools rely mostly on one team. Alabama's football program has won countless championships, and yet, it was unable to crack the top 10.

On the flip side, Kansas is a powerhouse in basketball every year but wasn't able to beat out schools like Baylor and Cincinnati.