Look: 15 Players Were Voted Unanimous First-Team All-Americans

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Caleb Williams #13 of the USC Trojans scrambles out of the pocket during the second quarter against the Rice Owls at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 03, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Harry How/Getty Images

This week featured the release of multiple college football All-America teams.

The Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Walter Camp Football Foundation and Sporting News are the outlets that unveiled their honorees.

Fifteen players were represented on every list, making them unanimous All-Americans.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams, this year's Heisman Trophy winner, was one of them. He was joined by running backs Blake Corum (Michigan) and Bijan Robinson (Texas), wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) and Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee) and offensive lineman Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) on the offensive side of the ball.

Defensively, the unanimous All-Americans were defensive linemen Jalen Carter (Georgia), Calijah Kancey (Pitt) and Tuli Tuipulotu (USC), linebackers Jack Campbell (Iowa), Will Anderson (Alabama) and Ivan Pace Jr. (Cincinnati) and defensive backs Clark Phillips II (Utah) and Christopher Smith (Georgia).

In being a unanimous All-American for two straight years, Anderson becomes the first player to accomplish the feat since Tennessee's Eric Berry 15 years ago.

He is only the 38th two-time unanimous All-American since the first list was created in 1889.