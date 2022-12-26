Look: 2023 College Football Preseason Top 25 Poll Released

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 26: Bulldog cheerleaders perform before the Saturday afternoon college football game between the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on November 26, 2022 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's never too early for a preseason college football top 25 poll.

This weekend, Bleacher Report released their first look at the way-too-early college football 2023 preseason top 25 rankings.

The top 25 rankings have been released following National Signing Day, which took place last week.

Georgia comes in at No. 1.

"Death, taxes and the Georgia Bulldogs being just as dominant after losing a ton of talent to the NFL draft. Kirby Smart has this Georgia program looking like a clone of Alabama, and it won't slow down anytime soon. Defensive lineman Jalen Carter and tight end Darnell Washington, among others, are likely headed to the NFL, as is quarterback Stetson Bennett, but Georgia should be fine reloading with the nation's No. 2 overall recruiting class," Bleacher Report wrote.

Here's the full top 10:

Georgia Michigan Alabama Ohio State TCU Clemson Utah Notre Dame Penn State USC

You can view Bleacher Report's complete top 25 rankings for the 2023 season here.

The 2023 college football season will be here before we know it.