Look: 5-Star Transfer Wants To Play For Deion Sanders

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Deion Sanders of the NLF 100 All-Time Team is honored on the field prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders is so popular that players are recruiting him to join Colorado.

A day after Colorado hired Sanders as its head coach, a former five-star recruit campaigned for a roster spot. Alabama running back Trey Sanders, who entered the transfer portal in late November, asked Coach Prime on Twitter if the Buffaloes have room for him.

247Sports ranked Trey Sanders (no relation to Deion) as the class of 2019's No. 1 running back before he joined the Crimson Tide. However, he settled for 594 total yards and three touchdowns in three seasons.

Sanders handled just 14 carries for 80 yards and a score in 2022.

He wouldn't even be the first five-star recruit from Florida's IMG Academy to follow the Hall of Famer to Colorado. Winston Watkins Jr., a wide receiver from the class of 2025, flipped his commitment from Texas A&M to Colorado less than 24 hours after the school announced Sanders' hiring.

Colorado collectively averaged 3.4 yards per carry during a 1-11 season, and no running back reached 400 rushing yards. But it's difficult to establish the run when losing by an average margin of 29.1 points per game.

Deion Sanders is quickly turning Colorado into a desirable destination. Whether or not he makes room for Trey Sanders, expect him to have a busy offseason on the transfer portal.