Look: 6 CFB Programs Are 'Projected' To Be Favored In Every Game

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Alabama Crimson Tide OL Evan Neal (73) blocks Georgia Bulldogs DL Travon Walker (44) during the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

College football is less than four weeks away. When the regular season ends, figure at least one or two teams will be undefeated.

The oddsmakers are saying that number will be higher though. According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, six programs are projected to be favored in all 12 regular season games.

Four of those schools shouldn't be that surprising: Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Oklahoma. These teams are in the national championship chase pretty much every year.

The two most interesting inclusions are Air Force and Utah. Utah is a popular pick to win the Pac-12, while Air Force is coming off a 10-3 season, which included a victory in the First Responders Bowl.

How many of those six teams actually will go 12-0? We'd bet on Alabama and Georgia doing it, with one of them handing the other its first loss in the SEC Championship Game.

Of the other four schools, Ohio State probably has the best chance of running the table. The Buckeyes have road trips to Michigan State and Penn State but their two toughest opponents--Notre Dame and Michigan--have to come to Columbus.