Look: Abysmal Crowd At The Rose Bowl Again This Weekend

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 09: UCLA Bruins cheerleaders entertain the crowd during the game against the Hawaii Warriors at the Rose Bowl on September 9, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

UCLA football simply isn't generating much excitement to start the 2022 season. That probably has to do with the lackluster non-conference schedule.

The Bruins are battling the Alabama State Hornets at The Rose Bowl this Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately, not many UCLA fans are at the game.

"The Rose Bowl at kickoff. On the bright side, better crowd than last week. #UCLA #AlabamaState," said Dylan Hernandez.

Maybe UCLA should consider scheduling an opponent tougher than Alabama State. The Bruins get what they deserve.

It doesn't get any better next week, either. UCLA takes on Southern Alabama to wrap up its non-conference schedule next week. Talk about a snooze fest.

The Bruins play their first Power Five opponent of the season next week vs. the Buffaloes of Colorado.