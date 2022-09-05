Look: Alabama Crushed For New Song At Bryant-Denny Stadium

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

Edwin Diaz and the New York Mets have started a fad spreading throughout college football stadiums across the country.

The star reliever has dominated opposing batters after entering the game to the infectious sounds of Narco. His walk-up song has grown increasingly popular since Timmy Trumpet serenaded Citi Field with a live performance last Wednesday.

On Saturday (h/t Saturday Down South), Alabama joined the fun by playing a remix at Bryant-Denny Stadium. For various reasons, not all fans were feeling it.

A song noted for its trumpet salvo doesn't strike the same chord when recreated as trumpetless house music. Furthermore, Atlanta Braves fans (and their mascot) are jealous of the Crimson Tide seeking approval from their division rivals amid a tight NL East battle.

Some salty Atlanta fans also tried to claim catcher William Contreras used Narco first, but Diaz first walked out to the song as a member of the Seattle Mariners in 2018.

Even worse for Alabama, another national title contender did it better. A member of the Ohio State University Marching Band played the role of Timmy Trumpet during Saturday night's win over Notre Dame.

Unlike the Mets, Alabama rarely has to worry about protecting tight leads late in games. The Crimson Tide definitely didn't need a closer when earning a 55-0 victory over Utah State in Week 1.

Alabama will go on the road to face Texas this Saturday before hosting Louisiana-Monroe the following week.