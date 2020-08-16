Look: Alabama Football Player Not Happy With Scene In Tuscaloosa

The SEC is planning on playing football this fall.

The league announced on Sunday that its adjusted 10-game conference-only schedule will be released on Monday evening. It’ll be shown on the SEC Network.

The SEC is one of three major conferences planning on playing this fall. The ACC and Big 12 are also gearing up to play.

Of course, an outbreak in COVID-19 cases could cause the plans to change. While college football programs can implement social distancing measures and strong testing policies, they can’t control what happens outside of the facility.

Case in point: An Alabama football player is not happy with what he’s seeing from the city of Tuscaloosa on Sunday. A nice day has resulted in a ton of people outside, few of whom seem to be wearing masks and/or social distancing.

“How about we social distance and have more than a literal handful of people wear a mask? Is that too much to ask Tuscaloosa?” the Alabama lineman wrote.

Alabama offensive lineman not happy with situation in Tuscaloosa today. Sounds like bars in town are packed today and masks are far from universal. https://t.co/rGdpg7VcqY — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) August 16, 2020

This was always going to be the main issue with college football in 2020. What’s going to happen when campuses open back up? And how will the universities handle the possible COVID-19 outbreaks that come as a result?

The next few weeks will be critical.