Look: Alabama Football's Message For Ole Miss Is Going Viral

TUSCALOOSA, AL - SEPTEMBER 08: A general view of Bryant-Denny Stadium as Alabama's Million Dollar Band performs during a game between the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 8, 2012 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Hilltoppers 35-0. (Photo by Lance King/Replay Photos via Getty Images) Replay Photos/Getty Images

Alabama got back in the win column when earning a 30-24 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday.

On Monday, the football team's Twitter account celebrated by posting a "game win poster." They took a shot at their opponent by placing "Reb L" behind the graphic.

Get it? Like Rebels.

Although Ole Miss gained more total yards (403) than Alabama (317), reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young threw three touchdowns at Oxford.

The victory elevated Alabama two spots to No. 8 in the AP poll, while Ole Miss dipped three slots to No. 14. Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin didn't appreciate the officiating from Saturday's game, telling reporters he apologized to quarterback Jaxson Dart's mom for the way her son was treated.

Despite Saturday's win, Alabama's College Football Playoff hopes remain slim at 8-2. This will mark just the third time in nine years that Nick Saban's team won't compete in the SEC Championship Game.

Alabama will close the season against Austin Peay and Auburn. Ole Miss will face Arkansas and Mississippi State over the final two weeks.