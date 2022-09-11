Look: Alabama Player Apologizes To Fans After Texas Game

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: An Alabama Crimson Tide helmet sits on the sideline at the conclusion of the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Alabama narrowly avoided an early upset by salvaging a 20-19 victory over Texas on Saturday afternoon.

After the game, Crimson Tide wide receiver Traeshon Holden apologized to the team's fanbase for not playing up to their lofty standards.

"My fault Bama fans," Holden wrote with two emojis for emphasis.

Holden opened his junior season with 70 yards and two touchdowns in a blowout win over Utah State. However, he settled for 39 yards on four catches against the Longhorns.

Of course, the lethargic offensive showing wasn't all his fault. Bryce Young threw for 213 yards, his fewest in a regular-season start. Jahmyr Gibbs was the only player with more catches (nine) and receiving yards (74) than Holden.

Alabama nearly suffered a stunning upset despite Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers leaving early with a clavicle sprain. Hudson Card kept the Longhorns afloat by going 14 of 22 for 158 yards.

It was a far closer call than anticipated, but the Crimson Tide escaped with a W. Even if they lose their No. 1 spot in the AP poll, they shouldn't dip more than one or two places.

Alabama will look for a more convincing Week 3 win against UL Monroe, which opened the season with a 52-10 loss at Texas.