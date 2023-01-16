Look: Alabama Player Is Transferring To SEC Rival

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 31: An Alabama Crimson Tide football helmet during the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Duke Blue Devils on August 31, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Former Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. is defecting to a different SEC program.

On Monday, George announced his commitment to Florida on Twitter. The former three-star recruit, who declared his intention to enter the transfer portal in late November, has two years of eligibility remaining.

George revealed his decision by posting a picture of him wearing all white in front of a silhouetted Gators logo.

Upon joining the Crimson Tide in 2020, 247Sports ranked George the No. 31 tackle from his class. Florida was among multiple SEC schools to offer him a scholarship.

After sparingly seeing the field in his first season, George played 12 games in 2022. The 6-foot-6, 339-pounder made three starts toward the end of his sophomore campaign, including in Alabama's four-overtime Iron Bowl win over Auburn.

However, George only saw the field in Alabama's opening two games last season. He played 20 snaps late in Week 1's blowout win over Utah State and lined up on special teams during an ensuing victory over Texas.

George will compete for a larger role on a Gators program that went 6-7 behind head coach Billy Napier.