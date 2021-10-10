Look: Alabama Scores Go-Ahead TD After Controversial No-Call

The Alabama Crimson Tide entered College Station as the No. 1 team in the country, but didn’t look like it for much of the game.

Texas A&M opened a 24-10 halftime lead over Alabama and looked like the better team. It was the first time the Crimson Tide had trailed in a game dating back to October of the 2020 season.

Unfortunately for the Aggies, their success in the first half didn’t carry over for much of the second half. Late in the fourth quarter, Alabama put together an impressive drive to take a 38-31 lead.

Quarterback Bryce Young noticed one of his wide receivers was uncovered on the line of scrimmage. After calling for the ball, Young fired a pass for a touchdown.

Here’s the play.

There was only one problem. Alabama’s offensive line wasn’t set before the ball was snapped, which should have been flagged for a penalty.

Illegal formation is now legal, I guess. Hahahaha. But the Missing Man Formation defense isn’t ideal, regardless. — Wes Rucker (@wesrucker247) October 10, 2021

However, the officials missed the call and the touchdown pass from Young stood, giving Alabama a 36-31 lead. Following a two-point conversion, the Crimson Tide took a touchdown lead.

Not to be outdone, Texas A&M answered with a touchdown of its own to knot the game at 38 points apiece.

If the Aggies hadn’t tied the game, there would have been plenty of fans pointing to this controversial call as the reason for the loss.

It still could be, if A&M goes on to lose.