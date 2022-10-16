Look: Alternate Angle Of Tennessee's Winning Kick Goes Viral

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 24: The Tennessee Volunteers fans coordinate to checker Neyland during the game against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won the game 38-33. (Photo by Donald Page/Getty Images) Donald Page/Getty Images

Tennessee topped Alabama at Neyland Stadium in epic fashion on Saturday night.

The Volunteers upset the Crimson Tide with a game-winning field goal as time expired.

The kick came *this close* to hitting the crossbar.

An alternate angle of the Tennessee game-winning field goal has gone viral on social media.

"Just now seeing how close the kick was to the crossbar. Holy hell:," Clay Travis wrote.

Tennessee remained undefeated with the win, while Alabama suffered its first loss of the year.

The new Top 25 polls will feature a major shakeup on Sunday afternoon.