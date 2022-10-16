Look: Alternate Angle Of Tennessee's Winning Kick Goes Viral
Tennessee topped Alabama at Neyland Stadium in epic fashion on Saturday night.
The Volunteers upset the Crimson Tide with a game-winning field goal as time expired.
The kick came *this close* to hitting the crossbar.
An alternate angle of the Tennessee game-winning field goal has gone viral on social media.
"Just now seeing how close the kick was to the crossbar. Holy hell:," Clay Travis wrote.
Tennessee remained undefeated with the win, while Alabama suffered its first loss of the year.
The new Top 25 polls will feature a major shakeup on Sunday afternoon.