Look: Analyst Makes Bold Prediction About Clemson Quarterback Situation

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 04: D.J. Uiagalelei #5 of the Clemson Tigers warms up before their game against the Georgia Bulldogs in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

It was a down year for the Clemson Tigers in 2021, mostly due to quarterback play.

D.J. Uiagalelei, Trevor Lawrence's successor, failed to meet expectations last season. In 13 games, he completed just 55.6 percent of his throws for 2,246 yards and nine touchdowns with 10 picks.

Clemson, as a result, took a major step back and finished with a 10-3 overall record.

Will Dabo Swinney stick with Uiagalelei this upcoming season? Or will he turn to the other five star, Cade Klubnik?

Josh Pate of 247Sports would not be surprised if Klubnik started at least one game this upcoming season.

This isn't too far fetched. Swinney's going to have Uiagalelei on a short leash this upcoming season. In fact, he may figure out all he needs to know in Week 1.

The Tigers face Georgia Tech to open the season. Traditionally, the Yellow Jackets aren't much of a challenge for Clemson, at least as of late. But if that game is still close going into the second half, Swinney might look to make a quarterback change.

It's going to be an interesting season at Clemson.