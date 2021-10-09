Look: Animal Ran On Field During Oklahoma, Texas Game

The Spun

An animal got on the field during the Oklahoma-Texas game on Saturday afternoon, and no it wasn’t Bevo the live mascot.

Per usual, Saturday’s Red River Showdown was packed to the brim with fans. Even an animal snuck into the stadium to catch the Big 12 action.

A fox got onto the field and did a lengthy sprint toward the end-zone during game action. It made its way off the field in a hurry thanks to its shifty speed.

Take a look.

Here’s another look.

This is the second time this college football season an animal at a stadium has made headlines.

Earlier this season, a cat was hanging by its claws from an upper-level overhand before it fell and was caught by a few fans.

“Early in the second quarter of No. 22 Miami’s home-opener against the Appalachian State Mountaineers, a murmur rose up from the student section at Hard Rock Stadium,” wrote David Wilson of the Miami Herald. “The students, many attending their first-ever home game, noticed a cat dangling from the upper deck. The Cromers turned around and first thought it was a dog. Another fan nearby thought it was someone’s kid. Once the Cromers realized what was happening, they sprung into action. Craig ripped his flag free from his zip-ties, and he and his wife stretched it out to create a landing pad for the terrified cat.”

We don’t think we’ll get much of a background story on the fox at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday afternoon. But it’ll certainly make a few headlines.

About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.