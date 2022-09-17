Look: Appalachian State Fan Takes Shot At Texas A&M On College GameDay

BOONE, NC - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the game between the Miami Hurricanes and Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Boone, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

It was announced on Friday that Appalachian State will award a full scholarship to the student with the best sign on College GameDay this weekend. Although it's early, a favorite for that reward has emerged.

During the opening minutes of ESPN's College GameDay, a fan's sign had the Appalachian State and Texas A&M logos on it along with this caption: "The only ATM that lets you withdraw $1.5 million."

Following Appalachian State's upset over Texas A&M, it was reported that Shawn Clark's program received a $1.5 million guarantee for scheduling this non-conference matchup.

The fact that App State beat Texas A&M and got paid to do so is epic.

Here's the sign from College GameDay that's going viral this morning:

This is the first time ever that College GameDay is in Boone, North Carolina.

So far, the crowd at Sanford Mall has been sensational. The energy on Appalachian State's campus should only go up as kickoff inches closer.

Appalachian State will face Troy at 3:30 p.m. ET.