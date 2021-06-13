Look: Arch Manning Appears To Be Enjoying Major Visit

Class of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning is in the middle of an important month. The nephew of Peyton and Eli has several major recruiting visits scheduled.

The first of those visits was to Clemson, which Manning visited with his family last weekend. This weekend, the New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman product is on campus at the University of Texas.

By the looks of things, the visit is going well. Inside Texas shared a photo on Twitter Saturday of Manning with five-star running back Rueben Owens and four-star wide receiver Johntay Cook.

The three prospects are throwing up the “hook ’em” horns alongside Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Arch Manning, Johntay Cook, and Rueben Owens on their visit to Texas #hookem pic.twitter.com/AMouJulCul — Inside Texas (@InsideTexas) June 12, 2021

Manning’s visit to Austin ends today. Next weekend, he’ll be at Alabama before closing the month out at Georgia.

With his prodigious skill set and famous lineage, Manning has already made a name for himself in the sports world. The top-rated quarterback in the 2023 class, he already holds more than a dozen scholarship offers, with plenty more forthcoming.

It is still early in Manning’s recruitment though, and it is unlikely he’ll make a verbal commitment to a school anytime soon. All the more reason why television segments asking if he can surpass his uncles’ accomplishments are ridiculous at this point in time.