Look: Arch Manning Had Another Incredible Game Last Night

Arch Manning had a picture-perfect performance for Isidore Newman on Friday night.

The Greenies were coming off back-to-back losses at the hands of St. Charles and Berkeley Prep (Fla.) when they clashed with Cohen on Friday. Manning stepped up to the plate and led his team to victory.

The five star completed all nine of his pass attempts for 153 yards and five – yes, five – touchdowns. Believe it or not, he put up those numbers in just one half of play. Newman beat Cohen 34-0.

There’s a reason Manning is the top-ranked recruit in his class. Take a look at a few of his Friday-night highlights below.

2 TD passes on the first 3 plays for Arch Manning and Newman

8-9 passing, 148 yards, 4TDs for Arch

Newman 28 Cohen 0 Early 2nd Q pic.twitter.com/hPevxxlrya — Varsity Sports Now (@VSNLouisiana) October 30, 2021

It’s going to be a busy weekend for Arch Manning.

The five-star quarterback will be at the Clemson-Florida State game this afternoon to check out Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. It will be the last of his five official visits he’s taken this season. He’s already checked out Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Ole Miss.

Manning has yet to reveal his leader so far in his recruitment. It’s unlikely he makes a decision anytime soon.

“I’m still wide open. I’m just enjoying the process,” Manning said “It’s cool to get to go visit some of the best schools in the country.”

The Clemson Tigers have an opportunity to try and impress Manning this afternoon. But given the Tigers’ struggles this season, it’s tough to imagine he ends up at Clemson.