Look: Arch Manning Pass On 4th-And-13 Going Viral

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school throws the ball against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Arch Manning continues to put the college football world on notice.

On Friday night, Isidore Newman trailed Benton by 18 points at halftime. Everything changed in the second half, as Manning threw four touchdown passes in the final two quarters.

Manning's best play of the night took place on fourth down.

Isidore Newman needed 13 yards to pick up the first down. Manning, however, was thinking about going for glory.

After rolling out of the pocket, Manning fired beautiful strike down the field for a touchdown.

Check it out:

Manning completed 22-of-38 pass attempts for 317 yards with four touchdowns. He added another score on the ground.

Despite being down double digits at halftime, Isidore Newman came all the way back to win 54-52.

This performance against Benton will only add to the growing legacy of Arch Manning.

College football fans will get to see Manning in action next fall when he officially arrives at Texas.