Look: Best Team By State College Football Map Goes Viral

PALO ALTO, CA - NOVEMBER 27: A close up view of an American football leaning on the goal line marker on the field at Stanford Stadium before an NCAA football game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Stanford Cardinal on November 27, 2021 in Palo Alto, California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images) David Madison/Getty Images

Local rivalries have fueled college football over the years. Along with vying for conference supremacy, schools are often fighting for bragging rights over an in-state foe.

Taking that regional competition into account, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports made a map looking at each state's best Division I football squad. He considered "recent success, rivalry results, and hope for the future."

He explained all 48 choices (no schools qualified in Alaska and Vermont), but here's a visual representation of his project.

Many choices were self-explanatory. It shouldn't surprise anyone to see the Crimson Tide represent Alabama or Notre Dame slotted into Indiana. Although they lost to Michigan State last season, the Wolverines still rule Michigan.

Yet not every decision was a no-brainer. Penn State is arguably a legacy pick for Pennsylvania with Pittsburgh coming off an 11-win season. Baylor faces plenty of competition in Texas with the Longhorns, Aggies, Houston, and UTSA.

It's a fun exercise to prepare for the upcoming season while brushing up on geography. Who's the best team from your state?