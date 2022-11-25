Look: Bettor Placed Massive Wager On Ohio State To Beat Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 27: Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) just gets away a pass before Michigan Wolverines linebacker Joey Velazquez (29) can get to him during The Michigan Wolverines vs the Ohio State Buckeyes game on Saturday November 27, 2021 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

At least one college football fan is extremely confident that Ohio State will defeat Michigan this Saturday.

According to Darren Rovell of Action Network, a bettor in New Jersey placed a $753,535 bet on Ohio State to defeat Michigan. It's considered the largest college bet that WynnBET has taken this season.

If the Buckeyes defeat the Wolverines, this wager would net $239,214.

On the flip side, a loss for Ohio State would obviously result in this New Jersey bettor kissing all that cash goodbye.

Ohio State is favored to beat Michigan this weekend. That makes sense considering this game will be played in Columbus.

Last season, the Wolverines had a dominant performance on the ground against the Buckeyes. They'll try to replicate that performance tomorrow afternoon.

The Buckeyes, meanwhile, will do everything in their power to control the battle in the trenches.

The winner of this Saturday's game will clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship.