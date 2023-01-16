Look: 'Big News' Coming For Ohio State Today

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 26: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day on the sideline during the fourth quarter of the college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes on November 26, 2022, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

"Big news" is reportedly coming from a notable Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness figure on Monday.

Could it have to do with quarterback C.J. Stroud?

On Monday, Ohio State Name, Image and Likeness leader Brian Schottenstein, the son of one of the Buckeyes' most prominent boosters, teased some big news.

"Got some big news today…" Brian announced on social media.

Naturally, fans seem to think that this has to do with C.J. Stroud's decision.

The Ohio State quarterback has yet to announce his decision on the 2023 NFL Draft.

Some are starting to believe that Stroud is seriously considering a return for another season. We'll apparently find out later on Monday.