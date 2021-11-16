The Big Noon Kickoff crew has come to a consensus on one thing: who the top two teams in college football are.

Bob Stoops, Brady Quinn, Matt Leinart, Reggie Bush and Rob Stone released their College Football Playoff picks on Tuesday. Each college football analyst placed Georgia at No. 1 and Alabama at No. 2.

The Bulldogs are far and away the best team in college football right now. Most tend to agree Alabama is a distant second. The real question begins at Nos. 3 and 4.

Stoops, Bush, Leinart and Stone have Oregon at No. 3. Quinn thinks otherwise; he has the Ohio State Buckeyes third. Stone is the only of the bunch who doesn’t include Ohio State as he went with Cincinnati at No. 4.

The #BigNoonKickoff crew is in almost complete agreement on the 4 CFP spots if the playoff started tomorrow 🏆 Who do you have as your 4 teams? pic.twitter.com/MdgUwuW0e9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 16, 2021

In the current College Football Playoff rankings, Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State round out the top four. That order will likely stay the same when the newest rankings are released Tuesday night.

While it’s likely Georgia and Alabama win out the regular season due to lackluster remaining schedules, both No. 3 Oregon and No. 4 Ohio State have major tests remaining. The Ducks travel to Salt Lake City to take on the No. 24 Utah Utes. Ohio State, meanwhile, hosts No. 7 Michigan State.

The reality is the College Football Playoff race is far from over. Any of Alabama, Oregon or Ohio State can slip out of contention with just one more loss.

The newest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released tonight at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.