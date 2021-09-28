We live in an era of conference realignment and alliances within the college football landscape. Even the Big Sky wants in on the action, and it’s targeting the Big Ten.

The Big Ten hasn’t made any major moves this year outside of the “alliance,” which isn’t much outside of scheduling agreements. Perhaps the Big Sky could help in that department.

Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill sent a message to conference commissioner Kevin Warren via Twitter on Tuesday. He wants to merge the two conferences. Don’t worry. He’s joking.

“In Chicago, there’s lots of realignment discussions,” Wistrcill said. “So, what do you say?”

This is pretty great. Take a look.

It won’t work, but here’s an A for effort!

If the Big Ten didn’t make any major moves ahead of the 2021 season, it certainly won’t be merging with another conference – particularly the Big Sky – anytime soon (or at all).

The most realistic path forward for the Big Ten would be adding other prominent programs from the ACC or Pac-12. There were rumors earlier this year suggesting teams like Oregon and USC could have interest in joining the Big Ten. The Pac-12, outside of Oregon, isn’t getting any better. It’d be a pretty smart move by both involved.

For now, the Big Ten remains at 14 teams. But who knows? Maybe it’ll add a team or two in the coming years.