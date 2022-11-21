Look: Big Ten Coach Calls Out Ohio State Over Rules Change

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 26: General view of the Big Ten Conference logo seen on the field during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Purdue still has an opportunity to win the Big Ten West and face Ohio State or Michigan for the conference crown.

If the Boilermakers don't punch a ticket to the Big Ten Championship Game, head coach Jeff Brohm would want to commence the recruiting process immediately.

However, per Nick Kosko of 247Sports, he lamented a new rule that forces everyone to wait a few days after the regular season ends.

"Well, they changed the rules in recruiting, and in my opinion, they changed it for the Ohio States of the world, so it fits their plan better," Brohm said. "But they changed the recruiting to where now you cannot go on the road right away. You have to wait until the Friday after the last regular-season game. For us, that's when we will first hit the road and get out and recruit."

Purdue hasn't made the Big Ten Championship Game since its introduction in 2011. That could change if Iowa loses to Nebraska on Friday night and Purdue defeats Indiana on Saturday.

Either way, the Big Ten West champion will be a demonstrative underdog against the winner of Saturday's showdown between Ohio State and Michigan.

Brohm must focus on Saturday's game in Bloomington before thinking about future recruiting plans.