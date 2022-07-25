Look: Big Ten Football Preseason Media Poll Released

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 01: Utah Utes cheerleaders perform prior to the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Rose Bowl Game at Rose Bowl Stadium on January 01, 2022 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The 2022 college football season is almost here.

College football's 2022 campaign is a little more than a month away, with Week 1 set for the beginning of September.

In anticipation of the 2022 regular season, cleveland.com has released its annual unofficial Big Ten preseason media poll.

Unsurprisingly, Ohio State comes in at No. 1.

Here are the results for the East and West divisions:

WEST DIVISION

1. Wisconsin (31 first-place votes) 246 points

2. Iowa (3) 198

3. Minnesota (2) 162

4. Purdue 153

5. Nebraska 123

6. Illinois 65

7. Northwestern 61

EAST DIVISION

1. Ohio State (36) 252

2. Michigan 203

3. Penn State 169

4. Michigan State 162

5. Maryland 104

6. Rutgers 60

7. Indiana 58

You can view the full results here.