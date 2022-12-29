Look: Big Ten Head Coaches Name Best Visiting Locker Rooms

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 26: General view of the Big Ten Conference logo seen on the field during the 2022 Big Ten Conference Football Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium on July 26, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images) Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Some Big Ten football programs are traveling for a bowl game this week. Those teams will experience a stadium beyond their familiar destinations.

On Wednesday, the Big Ten Network posted a video asking coaches to identify their favorite visitor locker rooms within the conference. Not many offered an enthusiastic response.

Rutgers' James Schiano said he's "not touching that one." Ohio State's Ryan Day didn't answer in the clip, and Michigan's Jim Harbaugh said there are "some mediocres."

Minnesota's P.J. Fleck went in the opposite direction by saying "not Purdue."

However, Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald and Penn State's James Franklin each picked Iowa's Kinnick Stadium.

"We embraced that back when I was playing, so we embrace the pink in Iowa City," Fitzgerald, a former Wildcats linebacker, said.

"Just from a historical standpoint, it jumps out at you," Franklin said.

Michigan State's Mel Tucker picked Ohio Stadium, and Iowa's Kirk Ferentz chose Wisconsin even if Camp Randall Stadium's visiting locker room "could be bigger."

The Big Ten sends two teams to the College Football Playoff. Michigan will face TCU at Glendale's State Farm Stadium, and Ohio State goes to Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta to face Georgia.

The winners advance to play for the national title at SoFi Stadium on Jan. 9.