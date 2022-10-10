Look: Big Ten Quarterback Announces He's Transferring

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 15: Snow falls on the endzone during play between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium on November 15, 2014 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In-season quarterback transfer announcements are rare, but not when you have a coaching change.

Last week, Wisconsin surprised the college football world, firing head coach Paul Chryst.

This week, one of the Badgers quarterbacks announced his decision to transfer.

Wisconsin quarterback Deacon Hill is transferring.

“First, I want to thank everyone from the Wisconsin football program for giving me the opportunity to grow into the athlete and man I am today,” said Hill. “I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal. I believe this is an important step in continuing to grow and move forward in my football career.”

Hill was a class of 2021 recruit coming out of high school, ranked a three-star.

He has three years of eligibility remaining.