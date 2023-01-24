Look: Bizarre College Football Cheerleader Video Going Viral

PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 01: A Florida State Seminoles cheerleader runs with a flag on the field during the College Football Playoff Semifinal against the Oregon Ducks at the Rose Bowl Game presented by Northwestern Mutual at the Rose Bowl on January 1, 2015 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Over the last couple of years, young Madden San Miguel of Texas has made a name for himself on social media.

San Miguel is better known as "Baby Gronk," and he's cultivated over 284,000 followers on Instagram. The self-proclaimed No. 1 recruit in the class of 2031 recently started expressing his desire to one day attend Florida State.

On Saturday, San Miguel tweeted a video titled "Baby Gronk Visits Florida State." It featured him and several FSU cheerleaders on campus in Tallahassee.

"Oh my gosh it's the kid from the internet," one cheerleader says.

"Oh my God, it's Baby Gronk," she and her teammates then say in unison. The video ends with San Miguel losing a "Rock, Paper, Scissors" competition against one of the girls, meaning he has to now enroll at Florida State.

The video is definitely a little weird, and who knows if San Miguel will even be good enough to play football collegiately when all is said and done, let alone at the Power 5 level.

Still, props to the kid for living it up right now. Not every nine-year-old gets to hang out with ACC cheerleaders and tell everybody about it on social media.