Look: Bowl Projections Released Following Week 1

College football's Week 1 is nearly in the books, with only Clemson and Georgia Tech yet to wrap up their first (or second, for the teams that played in Week 1) games of the 2022 regular season.

Following Week 1, college football analyst Brett McMurphy has updated his bowl projections.

McMurphy released his updated bowl projections on social media on Monday.

Here are the latest picks from the college football insider:

McMurphy has Alabama facing Miami and Ohio State facing Georgia in the College Football Playoff.

The new college football top 25 polls will be released on Tuesday afternoon.