Look: The Box Score For Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Is Going Viral

Both of today’s de facto Big Ten Championship Game semifinal contests appear to be coming down to the wire.
Earlier this afternoon, No. 3 Ohio State escaped with a win over No. 9 Indiana. The Buckeyes led big for much of the contest, but ended up winning by just a touchdown over the Hoosiers. The game was a fun one, with a lot of big plays and 77 combined points.
This evening’s game between No. 19 Northwestern and No. 10 Wisconsin is kind of the opposite. It’s been a sloppy, defensive-minded game. Late in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats lead the Badgers, 17-7.
A play-by-play screenshot from the box score is going viral on social media. This sums up what this afternoon’s game between the two Big Ten West Division foes has been like.
— no context college football (@nocontextcfb) November 21, 2020
That’s nine straight punts, for those wondering.
There hasn’t been a whole lot of action since that screenshot, either. Northwestern has added a field goal to increase its lead to 10 points, but that’s about it.
Northwestern leads Wisconsin, 17-7, with less than four minutes to play on Saturday night. The game is airing on ABC.