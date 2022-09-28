Look: Brett Favre Tried To Recruit Former NFL Star's Son

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Brett Favre is under heavy scrutiny for his role in a massive Mississippi welfare scandal.

The former star quarterback obtained millions of dollars from the state's federal welfare fund to build a volleyball court at Southern Mississippi, his alma mater where his daughter played the sport. Text messages with former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant show that he requested even more money to help the football program's recruiting efforts.

Per A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports (h/t HBCU Gameday), Favre sought an additional $1.5 million of federal funds from the country's most impoverished state to build an indoor football facility. He aimed to bring quarterback Shedeur Sanders, the son of Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders, to his former school.

"I picked up Deion Sanders and his son who is going to be a junior in high school and plays QB," Favre said in a text to Bryant in July 2019. "He has at least 30 offers thus far including us. Deion and I have been great friends since 91’ and have great respect for each other.

"As I suspected Deion’s son asked where the indoor facility was and I said [we] don’t have one but are hoping to break ground in less than 2 years. … I know we have the [the volleyball center] to complete first and I’m asking a lot."

Perez reported that Favre's football project also may have been greenlit if not for a state investigation by a state auditor commencing later that year.

Shedeur Sanders ultimately decided to play in Mississippi for Jackson State, an HBCU program coached by his father. He has 14 passing touchdowns and one interception for the 4-0 Tigers during his sophomore season.