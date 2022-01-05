Look: Brian Kelly Addresses Viral Accent Controversy

Just over a month ago, the college football world learned that former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly would be leaving the Fighting Irish.

He inked a lucrative deal to become the next head coach of the LSU Tigers. After taking over his new position, Kelly addressed a crowd of fans and his appearance quickly went viral.

Kelly appeared to develop a southern accent seemingly out of nowhere when addressing the crowd. Video of him saying words like “family” with a thick accent hit social media and fans weren’t sure what to make of it.

Well, on Tuesday night, Kelly addressed the viral videos. During LSU’s bowl game against Kansas State, Kelly suggested he doesn’t have an accent because he’s from Boston.

Whether it was dancing, or I couldn’t get my accent down with family,” Kelly said on Tuesday night. “Listen, I’m from Boston. We don’t have strong accents.”

"I'm from Boston. We don't have strong accents" pic.twitter.com/xdliZBnWWa — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 5, 2022

It’s somewhat surprising he actually decided to talk about the viral video, but good for him. At least he’s aware of what the fans are saying about him and addressed it head-on.

However, to suggest those from Boston don’t have strong accents is…odd.

Regardless, the Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge should be interesting to say the least. What should fans expect from LSU during the 2022 season?

We’ll find out.