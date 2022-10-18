Look: Brian Kelly's Daughter Was Not Happy With Florida Fans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 04: Head coach Brian Kelly of LSU Tigers looks on during the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Caesars Superdome on September 04, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Brian Kelly's daughter, Grace Kelly, wasn't impressed with Florida fans while attending LSU's game against the Gators last Saturday.

From the Neyland Stadium sidelines, she posted a TikTok (via That SEC Podcast) bashing The Swamp's crowd.

"I just wanted to come out here and say that whoever said that Florida fans suck, they were right," she said. "Like these guys are a--holes."

They apparently didn't take kindly to the shot. In another post, she taunted "whatever butthurt Gators fan" reported the message to TikTok.

While she may not have enjoyed her company in Gainesville, Grace at least got to watch an entertaining game. The Tigers prevailed behind 349 passing yards and three touchdowns from quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Her father has led LSU to a 5-2 start in his first season as head coach. The Tigers have scored 33.7 points per game, but two tough challenges await.

Though the Kelly family won't have to face a hostile road crowd for a while, they'll host undefeated Ole Miss this weekend and face Alabama at Death Valley following a bye week.