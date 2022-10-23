Look: Brian Kelly's Postgame Message For Lane Kiffin Goes Viral

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 01: Brian Kelly speaks after being introduced as the head football coach of the LSU Tigers during a news conference at Tiger Stadium on December 01, 2021 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are in a celebratory mood following Saturday's 45-20 win over Ole Miss.

After the decisive upset over the previously undefeated Rebels, LSU took a victory lap on Twitter.

The team dug up a Jan. 28 post from Lane Kiffin, who mocked Kelly's awkward recruitment video.

They retweeted a message of Kiffin asking if Kelly lost a bet with a photo of Kelly. He's wearing a shirt tributing his infamous dance moves with "Win!" visible in the background.

Nobody in Baton Rouge will care how Kelly dances if the Tigers keep winning. They improved to 6-2 following a virtually flawless performance from quarterback Jayden Daniels, who completed 21 of 28 passes for 248 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 121 yards and three scores.

As the team trolled Kiffin, Kelly commended Daniels for earning the game ball by doing "everything it took to lead this team to the victory."

If there's any coach who'd respond to social media razzing, it's Kiffin. He hasn't pushed back yet, but don't expect him to forget this slight.

Kelly can hit the dance floor this weekend before returning from LSU's bye week for another huge SEC showdown against Alabama on Nov. 5.