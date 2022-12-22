Look: Brutal Weather At Bowl Game On Thursday Night

FORT WORTH, TX - JANUARY 02: A pylon is seen during the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl game between the Houston Cougars and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Amon G. Carter Stadium on January 2, 2015 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sarah Glenn/Getty Images)

There's one college football bowl game on the docket for Thursday, and it's going to be a frigid one.

The Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl between Baylor and Air Force is set to be played in sub-freezing temperatures in Fort Worth.

The current temperature at Amon G. Carter Stadium: 14 degrees, with the wind chill factor making things even worse.

We'll see if the Bears and Falcons are ready for the elements, but whoever runs the Armed Forces Bowl Twitter account says they're good to go.

"It’s a brisk 14 and the feels like is 4. But our tweeting fingers are ready," the account said on Twitter.

Of course, it should be noted that whoever is in charge of that account will be in a heated indoor press box. That makes a difference.

Baylor and Air Force will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The Falcons are looking for their fourth-straight bowl win under Troy Calhoun, while the Bears need a win to finish above .500 for the season.