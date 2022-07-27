Look: Bryce Young Locker Room Birthday Video Is Going Viral

(Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Bryce Young apparently isn't immune from locker-room razzing.

The Heisman Trophy winner turned 21 years old on Monday. His Alabama teammates celebrated the star quarterback's birthday by throwing him into the cold tub.

Young is usually safe from Will Anderson and a fierce Crimson Tide defense. However, he couldn't scramble away from all his teammates and escape the prank.

Before reaching the legal drinking age, Young led Alabama to the National Championship Game with 4,872 passing yards and 47 passing touchdowns. He'll enter the season a strong contender to retain his Heisman crown.

After that, Young could turn pro and join the NFL as a top pick.

Although he's the Big Man on Campus, Young still got carried into a team tradition and dunked into the pool. It's all in good fun, as long as he didn't get hurt in the process.

Now that he's dried off and rounding down the birthday festivities, Young will look to steer Alabama to its eighth College Football Playoff appearance in nine seasons.