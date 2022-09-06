Look: Bryce Young's New 'Fansville' Commercial Goes Viral

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 11: The 2021 Heisman Trophy Winner quarterback Bryce Young from Alabama speaks at the 2021 Heisman Trophy Winners press conference at the at Marriott Marquis Hotel on December 11, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Bryce Young's TV presence isn't limited to gamedays.

Alabama's star quarterback is making the most of his NIL opportunities by starring in Dr. Pepper's latest "Fansville" series. During Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech, ESPN aired the first installment from the fictional town.

The commercial shows a college student returning home, only to discover his parents have replaced him with Young.

"They're my family now," Young tells him with a menacing stare.

Dr. Pepper teased the latest Fansville ads with a one-minute video featuring a sheriff, played by former linebacker Brian Bosworth, asking how many NIL deals Young has.

Young told For The Win's Prince J. Grimes that he doesn't know the exact amount. He also described his experience on the Fansville set.

“I didn’t have any acting lessons, but I definitely felt like I should have,” Young said. “There was a great cast, great crew. So, just being able to watch them, it was a little intimidating. But I had fun with it.”

It wasn't his first commercial from a long-running ad campaign to premiere. Young also joined Nissan's Heisman House in an ad featuring Tim Tebow, Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, and other fellow Heisman Trophy winners.

Young is one of college football's first stars to capitalize on the new NIL landscape with national commercials. The sponsorships could keep coming if he vies for another Heisman this season.