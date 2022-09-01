Look: C.J. Stroud Got His Ohio State Teammates A Cool Gift

COLUMBUS, OH - APRIL 17: Quarterback C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in action during the Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on April 17, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

C.J. Stroud wants Ohio State to look good when entering The Shoe for Saturday's highly anticipated matchup against Notre Dame.

As shared by the team's Twitter page, the star quarterback gave each of his Buckeyes teammates a $500 Express gift card to "make sure you're looking fly" with a new suit.

Stroud is making the most of his new NIL deal. In April, he and star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba signed with the Ohio-based fashion retailer. The duo became the first collegiate athletes to partner with Express.

"When I put on a suit, I get a special feeling," Stroud said when Express announced him as a brand ambassador. "It creates a whole new level of confidence, and I’m hoping to inspire others to feel that way every time they get dressed."

Stroud will try to instill that confidence into his Buckeyes teammates before a pivotal Week 1 showdown against the Fighting Irish. It's an immediate test for a national title contender led by their Heisman-hopeful quarterback.

ABC will air the showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.