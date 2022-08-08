Look: Cale Gundy's Daughter Appears To Respond To Brent Venables

Cat Gundy/Twitter.

The daughter of former Oklahoma Sooners football coach Cale Gundy appears to have responded to Brent Venables' statement on Twitter.

Sunday night, Gundy announced his resignation from the program. The former Sooners quarterback had been coaching in Norman for more than two decades. He said he resigned because he said a word he should "never" say during a team meeting.

Gundy explained that he unintentionally read the word while reading a player's iPad. Gundy said the player was distracted during the team meeting and not taking notes, so he read what was on his iPad.

Monday afternoon, Oklahoma coach Brent Venables clarified what happened, saying Gundy read a "racially-charged" word multiple times during a team meeting.

Monday afternoon, a Twitter account appearing to belong to Gundy's daughter, Cat, seemed to respond to the head coach's statement.

The tweet has since been deleted, though the account appears to be legitimate.