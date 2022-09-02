Look: Cannon Goes Off During Extra Point After Touchdown

The East Tennessee State University football team might want to find a new stadium crew.

On Friday evening, ETSU played Mars Hill in its season opener. It ended in a 44-7 final score, in favor of the Buccaneers.

However, right after ETSU scored its first touchdown of the game, the stadium crew made a major error.

As ETSU's kicker began his trot to kick an extra point, a cannon was fired off. The holder jumped a bit and the kick never happened.

Yikes. That's about as bad as it gets. At least the Buccaneers still got the big season-opening victory.

Hopefully next time the stadium crew remembers to fire the canon after the extra point, not during.

East Tennessee State University takes on the Citadel a week from Saturday.