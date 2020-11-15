Look: Cardale Jones Has Message For Michigan, Penn State

Cardale Jones racked up his fair share of wins over Michigan and Penn State during his time at Ohio State. The former Buckeyes quarterback continues to dominate his alma mater’s rivals on social media.

Saturday was a tough day for Michigan and Penn State.

The Nittany Lions dropped the 0-4 on the season, losing at Nebraska. This is the worst start to a season for Penn State in 20 years. James Franklin’s program is on pace for one of the worst seasons in school history.

Things aren’t much better at Michigan. The Wolverines dropped to 1-3 on the season following Saturday night’s blowout loss to Wisconsin. Michigan was crushed by the Badgers, 49-11, at the Big House in Ann Arbor.

“We were thoroughly beaten in every phase, really did not do anything well. Did not play good, did not coach good. Not in a good place with the execution, not in a good place with adjusting…Not a good place as a football team right now, and that falls on me,” Harbaugh told reporters.

Jones has seen enough from Michigan and Penn State. He wants to see another school join the Big Ten.

That’s obviously not happening, but Cincinnati would probably be the second or third-best team in the Big Ten this season. The Bearcats, led by Luke Fickell, are undefeated and ranked inside the top 10. Outside of Ohio State and Wisconsin, it’s difficult to see anyone in the Big Ten competing with Cincinnati this year.

Fickell, meanwhile, could be a candidate for a soon-to-open Big Ten job…