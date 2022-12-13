Look: Cardale Jones Reacts To Troubling Ohio State Report

COLUMBUS, OH - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Cardale Jones #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes throws a pass in the second quarter against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Ohio Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

NIL is rapidly turning college football into a pay-for-play landscape. Even a powerhouse program like Ohio State can't always keep up.

According to Dave Biddle of 97.1 The Fan, the Buckeyes "missed out" on a five-star recruit because they didn't come close to his NIL demands.

That wording angered Jones, who said it's the recruit's loss for not getting to play school football at Ohio State.

"OSU didn't 'MISS OUT' on any kid just chasing NIL money!" Jones wrote on Twitter. "Maybe that kid missed out on an opportunity to be a part of something amazing that's going to last longer than any amount of money! Maybe that kid MISSED OUT on OSU!"

While schools technically still can't pay for players, colleges fund collectives that pay recruits through NIL agreements. Universities seem to be less shy about this reality.

Last week, Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith encouraged fans to donate to three such collectives. He asked for their "help in keeping Ohio State at the top of the college athletics landscape."

Head coach Ryan Day said six months ago that he needs $13 million to keep its roster together.

The Buckeyes can hardly blame NIL for falling behind. Per 247Sports, Ohio State has next year's fifth-ranked recruiting class led by 17 four-star players and five-star wide receiver Brandon Inniss.

While Ohio State may have fallen short on one player, no school will ever land every target. Plenty of other players may share Jones' point of view and dream of playing college football in Columbus.