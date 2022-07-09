Look: Cardale Jones' Tweet About An Oregon Fan Goes Viral

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 12: Quarterback Cardale Jones #12 of the Ohio State Buckeyes kneels in the end zone prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium on January 12, 2015 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Cardale Jones posted a pretty concerning tweet about an Oregon fan on Friday night.

The former Ohio State star wrote that he was punched by an Oregon fan while attending a wedding.

"Wedding was great until some random Oregon fan just walked up and socked me," he said.

This is clearly awful, if true.

Jones, of course, beat the Oregon Ducks in the 2015 College Football Playoff National Championship game. He completed 16 of 23 of his passes for 242 yards, scored two touchdowns and had one pick in the Buckeyes' 42-20 victory.

Did an Oregon really try and get revenge on Jones by assaulting him? Nope.

Jones clarified it was a joke.

"Lmao, it was a joke, helped a guy win $100," he clarified.

It looks like both Ohio State and Oregon fans can breathe a sigh of relief. It may have all been in good fun.

Jones is doing just fine.