Look: CBS' Big Ten Football Hype Video Is Going Viral

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 06: Vonn Bell #11 and Joshua Perry #37 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate after their team defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 59-0 in the Big Ten Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 6, 2014 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Big Ten football is officially headed to CBS.

On Thursday morning, the college conference confirmed new media rights deals with CBS, FOX, NBC, and NBCUniversal's Peacock. The completed agreements, which will take the Big Ten off ESPN for the first time in 40 years, begin in the fall of 2023.

CBS Sports celebrated the news by posting a promotional video on Twitter. The 76-second video seemingly answers a pivotal question on the minds of many college football fans: Will the network keep its iconic music for a new conference partner?

They hit the familiar theme song over footage of Michigan, Ohio State, and other Big Ten schools that will have games televised on CBS starting next year.

Per the Big Ten's statement, CBS will air Big Ten football contests Saturdays at 3:30 p.m. ET. CBS will also host the conference championship games in 2024 and 2028.

"The Big Ten has been a valued partner for more than three decades and we are thrilled to expand that relationship by adding Big Ten football to our portfolio of marquee properties," CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said.

After broadcasting seven football games in 2023, the coverage will expand to up to 15 games -- including one on Black Friday -- the following year. The network will also continue to air the Big Ten men's basketball tournament while adding the women's basketball final next year.