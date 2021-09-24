Look: CFB Team Pulls Off Incredible Trick Kickoff Return

Marshall and Appalachian State gave fans an exciting college football game on Thursday night. But amid the 61 points scored was an incredible kickoff return that has been going viral.

In the second quarter, after Marshall gave up a touchdown to give Appalachian State a 14-13 lead, kick returner Rasheen Ali took the ensuing kickoff. With several Mountaineers bearing down on him, Ali appeared to flip the ball to one of his teammates.

Several Mountaineers special teamers broke off of Ali to chase down his Thundering Herd teammate. But turned out to be a ruse – one that completely fooled ESPN’s camera crew.

Ali still had the ball, and with fewer players pursuing him, he was able to take the ball 97 yards for a Marshall touchdown. He was untouched on his return, and the touchdown gave Marshall a 20-14 lead.

Take a look at the wild play:

MARSHALL FAKED OUT EVERYONE💀 pic.twitter.com/3Cj1yMp2TV — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 24, 2021

It was a brilliant play that made an otherwise under-the-radar Group of Five game a national sensation.

Unfortunately for Marshall, Rasheen Ali’s brilliant kickoff return touchdown wasn’t enough to win the game. He scored the team’s final touchdown in the third quarter, which gave the Thunder Herd a 30-21 lead.

But Appalachian State scored 10 points in the fourth quarter to win the game, 31-30. The Mountaineers are now 3-1 on the season.

The Thundering Herd fell to 2-2 with the loss, suffering their second straight.

Was this the play of the week?