Look: Championship Odds Released For Every SEC Team

Despite falling short to Georgia in last season's National Championship, Alabama remains favored to win the SEC in 2022.

USA Today handicapper Danny Sheridan shared his odds for each team to win the conference this season. At 5/7, the Crimson Tide have a 58.3 percent implied probability of winning their ninth SEC title under head coach Nick Saban.

However, the Bulldogs don't trail far behind. The defending champions have a 41.7 percent probability of capturing their first SEC crown since 2017 at 7/5 odds.

If anyone is going to disrupt the conference hierarchy, these lines say it'll be Texas A&M. The Aggies are listed at 20-1 after securing the nation's premier recruiting class led by eight five-star players.

Every other school is a considerable longshot. Auburn, Florida, and Tennessee are at least given a puncher's chance at 75-1. After those three teams, the rest have no better than a 1 percent chance of shocking the world.

As a bonus, Sheridan included the odds for future SEC schools Texas and Oklahoma. The Longhorns would be considered the fourth-best squad with 50-1 odds while the Sooners would lag far behind at 150-1.

A recent media poll considers Alabama even stronger favorites to maintain its SEC stronghold. A whopping 158 of 181 votes went to the Crimson Tide, with 18 going to Georgia. South Carolina surprisingly received three votes, while Vanderbilt somehow matched Texas A&M's one vote.

Led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and star linebacker Will Anderson, Alabama is once again expected to set the bar in 2022.