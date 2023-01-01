Look: Charles Woodson Pays Off His Fiesta Bowl Bet

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 13: ESPN NFL football commentator Charles Woodson on the set before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Coliseum during preseason on August 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Michigan's title hopes were incinerated when losing the Fiesta Bowl to TCU.

Because his alma mater fell short, Charles Woodson had to pay the price Sunday.

The former Heisman Trophy winner lost a bet with fellow FOX NFL Kickoff panelist Sean Payton, whose son attends TCU. Woodson wore a TCU tie during the studio show.

"I kind of like the colors though," Woodson admitted. "My high school colors were purple and white."

Payton might have let Woodson off easy. The coach could have forced the defensive back to ditch his suit for a Horned Frogs jersey.

Wearing a tie isn't nearly as embarrassing as Eddie George singing Michigan's fight song in a Wolverines jersey after his Buckeyes lost The Game in November.

Michigan hasn't won a national championship since Woodson led the team to glory in 1997. He won the Heisman over Peyton Manning by garnering seven interceptions and four touchdowns.

To Woodson's chagrin, the Wolverines won't get a chance to snap their title drought on Jan. 9. TCU will instead look to cap off a tremendous underdog tale by defeating Georgia in Los Angeles.