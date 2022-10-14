Look: Chris Fowler's Message For Kirk Herbstreit Is Going Viral

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 08: ESPN television personalities Kirk Herbstreit (left) and Chris Fowler prepare for the College Football Playoff National Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Chris Fowler had a message for his college football partner Kirk Herbstreit and Al Michaels during tonight's Thursday Night Football broadcast.

There hasn't been much scoring in the Thursday night NFL game the last two weeks. Neither the Colts or Broncos scored a touchdown in last week's game, and there have been only two touchdowns scored so far tonight.

Before the first TD happened, Fowler playfully tweeted at Herbstreit and Michaels.

"Hey, Al and Kirk. You fellas haven't seen a touchdown for awhile," he said. "I'm sure you remember what one looks like... but just in case, it's when a player possesses the football while breaking the plane of the endzone. Stay alert for that."

Mercifully, the Chicago Bears finally snapped the touchdown-less streak on a long pass from Justin Fields to Dante Pettis in the third quarter.

Incredibly, we just had a second touchdown scored, as Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. found the end zone for the first time in his career after Bears rookie Velus Jones set Washington up with great field position by muffing a punt.

The Commanders lead 12-7 midway through the fourth quarter on Amazon Prime Video.